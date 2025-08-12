Deion Sanders is entering his third year as head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes football program. However, this will be his first time where he won't coach his son, Shedeur, as his quarterback. On Tuesday, the NFL Hall of Famer shared a confident take about his team's current quarterback situation.

Sanders, who is 58 years old, oozed confidence when discussing his top two quarterback options on the roster in true freshman Julian Lewis and Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter, according to Pat Graham of The Associated Press. Deion Sanders likes what he sees from both quarterbacks and seems to believe Colorado will be fine with whoever is starting under center.

“Both these guys can play,” Sanders said. “We can play well with either one of them.”

Lewis is a 17-year-old freshman who is more known for his ability as a passer. He tends to play the quarterback position in a similar way to Shedeur Sanders. So, if Lewis is the starting quarterback, then the offense should look relatively the same as last season.

Meanwhile, Salter is a dual-threat quarterback who can produce with his legs. If Deion Sanders chooses Salter as his starting quarterback, then the Colorado offense could have a new element with an athletic quarterback making plays through the air and ground.

The Buffaloes don't play their first game until August 29 when they take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Deion Sanders doesn't seem ready to announce who will be the starting quarterback for Colorado. With a few weeks before the season opener, there is a possibility that a starter isn't announced until days before kickoff.

Colorado ended last season with a 9-4 record that sent them to the Alamo Bowl against the BYU Cougars. The Buffaloes lost that contest 36-14, leaving a bad taste in the mouth of the program and fans alike. Deion Sanders and his team hope for more success next season, and he hopes to lead his team to a potential playoff appearance.