The Los Angeles Dodgers are at the center of the baseball world again this year. After winning a title in 2024, the Dodgers are well on their way to going back-to-back. Shohei Ohtani continues to lead the charge with his dominance on the mound and at the plate. However, an ongoing lawsuit against him and his agent, Nez Balelo, by a Hawaii real estate investor has fans talking.

The real estate investor is suing Balelo and Ohtani for allegedly sabotaging a $240 million project in Hawaii, according to Jomboy Media. Ohtani and his agent face the lawsuit as Los Angeles tries to finish out the 2025 regular season strong. However, the investigation figures to be a distraction for one of baseball's biggest stars.

Fans took to social media to react to the news, throwing jabs at the National League MVP candidate.

“Shohei Ohtani is an amazing case study. Imagine the diabolical things Michael Jordan would get into if he could pretend he didn’t speak English,” one fan posted.

“Shohei Ohtani “allegedly” is using his wealth to abuse a business partner to make concessions and extract even more money for himself. At this point, is it all still just a coincidence? Or is he the degenerate gambler we all knew he is!” another commented, calling Ohtani out.

“FBI agents: ‘Alright Shohei, did you do it?' Shohei Ohtani: *hits baseball 400 feet* FBI agents: ‘he's innocent,” one fan joked.”

Shohei Ohtani when it’s time to lock in and blame someone else for being a degenerate https://t.co/zPU75Qv6T7 pic.twitter.com/zIRtqWaxiN — Mike Salvatore (@MikeSalvatore10) August 12, 2025

“Shohei Ohtani when it's time to lock in and blame someone else for being a degenerate,” another fan said about the superstar.

“If I had a nickel for every time Shohei Ohtani got himself involved in a major financial scandal, I’d have two nickels. Which isn’t a lot, but it’s weird it happened twice,” one fan pointed out.

Ohtani was at the center of a gambling investigation that saw his former interpreter take the blame. He and Balelo are the focus of the real estate investor's lawsuit, putting the slugger's season in question. He and the Dodgers have to do their best to eliminate another distraction as they prepare for the postseason.