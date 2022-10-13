MultiVersus is Getting New Content this Halloween 2022

MultiVersus, Player First Games’s platform fighter featuring popular Warner Bros. characters, has received a major Halloween update. Read on to find out more about the newest character Stripe, the Monster Mash event, and other events in store for MultiVersus players this Halloween.

New Playable Character: Stripe

Stripe, the antagonist of the Gremlins franchise, is the newest playable character added to the game. This mohawk-sporting leader of the Gremlins arrives as part of MultiVersus Season 1 and is an Assassin class character. Using his sharp claws, he dashes around the battlefield to slash at his enemies and dole out some damage. He also wields different weapons, including a skateboard, a buzzsaw, and a chainsaw. Lastly, he can latch on to his enemies to avoid damage and dish out some pain of his own. This truly shows off his wild and angry nature as the head of the Gremlins.

Apart from his base skin, Stripe has a Combat Stripe variant, which is currently available for purchase in-game.

The Monster Mash

In addition to Stripe joining the roster, the MultiVersus Halloween 2022 update is now available, and it brings us the Monster Mash event. During this event, players can join matches and earn candy for rewards. Aside from that, the update also will include Halloween-themed cosmetics for other characters, which are available for purchase in-game. These cosmetics include character variants, profile icons, ringouts, and banners. These cosmetics, along with any earnable rewards from the Monster Mash event, are available in-game from October 13, 10 AM PT to November 8, 10 AM PT.

Other Events

The fun doesn’t stop there! In addition to the in-game festivities, MultiVersus will celebrate Scoobtober, a Scooby-Doo focused Halloween celebration, on October 28 to 30. There will be a dedicated Twitch live stream that will feature official Scooby-Doo content, ranging from episodes of the beloved television series to full-length films. Players who watch the stream will subsequently receive exclusive rewards based on their viewing time.

Lastly, players can sign up for the MultiVersus Fall Showdown. This is a 2v2 online tournament series with a $60,000 prize pool, and it will take place from October 15 to November 20. The event is open to players from North America East, North America West, and Europe. For more information on the event, click here.

The MultiVersus Open Beta is available for download on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, and PC through Steam and the Epic Games store. The Season 1 Battle Pass is also available for players to earn in-game rewards.

