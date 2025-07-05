LeBron James and Stephen Curry will always be intertwined in NBA history. They competed in the NBA Finals against each other four times during the 2010s, are arguably the two biggest stars of their generation and won a historic gold medal together in the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics. Their rivalry and friendship will soon end on the basketball court, as both men presumably dive deeper into the final chapter of their respective Hall of Fame careers. But it may continue on the greens.

James piqued the interest of athletes and fans alike when he posted a video of himself golfing earlier in the week. He is back on the course during Fourth of July weekend, working on his swing and trash-talking (not safe for work). The four-time NBA Finals MVP himself acknowledged the holes in his game, but he is clearly excited to learn this brutal yet amazingly rewarding sport.

Curry, an avid golfer who won the American Century Championship celebrity tournament in 2023 after sinking a thrilling eagle on the 18th, was happy to see his fellow four-time champion swinging a club. “Welcome,” the Golden State Warriors legend posted on Instagram, via ClutchPoints. “We’ve been waiting for you.”

“Welcome. We’ve been waiting for you 🙌” Steph Curry welcomes LeBron James to the golfing community 😂 (via @KingJames /IG) https://t.co/rkJ7mbm5ta pic.twitter.com/yHGQB5cUlO — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

Unless LeBron James wants to get smoked by the greatest 3-point shooter of all-time, he will probably hone his game a bit more before playing a round of 18 with Stephen Curry. Though, given the tremendous amount of commitment he has shown for his craft, at 40 years old no less, the all-time NBA scoring leader should get the benefit of the doubt. When James is serious about excelling at something, the rest of the competition should be on alert.

But golf may not be ideally suited for his skill set. Curry's frame is more conducive to this sport, while the Los Angeles Lakers superstar would look more at home on the football field with his massive build. Regardless, it will be fun to see how this experiment takes shape. James has plenty to contemplate this offseason, as many wonder about where he will play moving forward. But his focus is seemingly on the links right now.