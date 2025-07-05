Thirteen-year NFL veteran and former Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore is still a free agent as the 2025 season approaches, but he has made it clear that he’s not signing with just any team, according to Bobby Kownack of NFL.com.

“I want to play this year, it's just got to be the right situation,” he said on The Money Down Podcast. “It's got to be the right situation for me. I'm not just gonna sign anywhere. … I still love the game. I still can contribute. It's just got to be the right place,”

Gilmore, who will turn 35 in September, remains confident in his abilities despite the physical demands of playing cornerback at his age. In 2024, he played 15 games for the Minnesota Vikings, contributing 56 tackles, nine passes defensed, and one interception.

Though his Pro Football Focus (PFF) coverage grade dipped to 60.4, his third-lowest ever, he posted a strong 77.6 grade in run defense, ranking 22nd among cornerbacks. Across 2024, he logged 772 snaps on the outside and 109 snaps in the box, showing positional versatility.

The five-time Pro Bowler and two-time First-Team All-Pro hasn't earned Pro Bowl honors since 2021, and his All-Pro recognition last came in 2019, the same year he won Defensive Player of the Year. Despite a clear decline from his prime, Gilmore remains durable and effective in the right role. In 2024, he allowed a passer rating of 100.6 on 585 coverage snaps and earned an overall PFF grade of 63.9.

Throughout his career, Stephon Gilmore has shown a willingness to adapt and relocate. After an early run with the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots, including four seasons with the latter, Gilmore has moved annually since 2021, playing for the Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts, Dallas Cowboys, and, most recently, the Minnesota Vikings. With 173 career starts, Gilmore brings not only on-field production but also valuable veteran leadership.

In April, the Cowboys, one of his former teams, hosted Gilmore for a free-agent visit, signaling that interest still exists. However, Gilmore is taking a patient approach, as he did in 2024 when he signed with Minnesota on August 18. He appears willing to wait until training camps reveal potential opportunities due to team injuries or depth concerns.

Possible landing spots include teams like the Panthers, where he could return to his home state and help bolster a young secondary alongside Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson. The Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers are also considered logical destinations. Both teams are in win-now mode and could benefit from Gilmore’s experience and depth in the secondary.