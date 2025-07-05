The big get for the Michigan football team in the 2025 recruiting class was quarterback Bryce Underwood, and now the Wolverines are trying to secure some weapons to go with him. One of their biggest targets is five-star WR Calvin Russell, who is set to announce his college decision this weekend. Russell and Underwood could end up being a special duo in Ann Arbor.

Calvin Russell wants to play with an elite QB, and he knows that the Michigan football team has one in Bryce Underwood. The two of them on the field together would be a remarkable sight.

“I’m a playmaker, and they need playmakers,” Russell said, according to a post from EJ Holland. “Bryce Underwood wants to play with a playmaker.”

Underwood has been a big tool for Michigan in Russell’s recruitment, and so has head basketball coach Dusty May. Russell also wants to play basketball, and he might have that option if he chooses the Wolverines.

Russell is a five-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #21 player in the 2026 recruiting class, the #3 WR and the #2 player in the state of Florida. Russell currently attends Northwestern High School in Miami, FL. Miami is also one of Russell’s top schools, so the in-state Hurricanes will be a tough school for Michigan to beat.

“Hulking wide receiver with above-the-rim athleticism that makes him a uniquely dangerous target, especially down in the red zone,” Russell’s scouting report reads. “Owns more of a slender build, but has measured over 6-foot-5 multiple times and is blessed with a near 6-foot-10 wingspan. Isn’t exactly the most polished route runner at this stage, but creates separation with unexpected suddenness for such a longer strider. Superb body control tends to create even more of a disadvantage for defensive backs as he wins 50-50 battles with timing and positioning.”

Like Russell said, Underwood and Michigan need playmakers. The Wolverines have struggled to land elite WR talent in the past, but they are hoping to change that.

“Not going to outrun every tackle, but is quick to hit the gas and can make some dynamic cuts in traffic,” the scouting report adds. “Spent much of freshman and sophomore seasons repping as a run first-quarterback out of necessity before settling in as a must-look option in Year 3 for a storied Miami Northwestern program that captured a 3A championship.

Will need to add some body armour to a rather wiry frame in hopes of improving play strength and buy into the process at the school of his choice, but should be viewed as a potential impact pass catcher for a College Football Playoff contender that can be positioned all around the field in hopes of creating mismatches. One of those good-at-everything athletes that could legitimately play two spots in college as he’s also being recruited by basketball high majors.”

We don’t have to wait long before we hear Calvin Russell’s decision, as he will announce this Saturday. This would be massive for Michigan football head coach Sherrone Moore, and Dusty May as well.