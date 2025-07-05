The Atlanta Braves have finally begun to turn their season around. However, they suffered another tough blow when Chris Sale landed on Atlanta's injured list with a ribcage injury. The injury leaves the Braves without their ace for the time being, but Spencer Strider showed on Friday that he is able to pick up the slack early in his start against the Baltimore Orioles.

Strider dealt with some traffic on the base paths in the top of the first inning. Orioles outfielder Ramon Laureano hit a ground ball right to him that should have plated a run. However, the former All-Star flashed some leather, going between his legs to pick the ball and got Laureano out at first base.

How did Spencer Strider come up with this?! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/2CAAImM3a9 — MLB (@MLB) July 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

While Braves fans in Truist Park applauded their new ace, Laureano could not help but throw his bat at the ground in disbelief. Strider is not known for his defense, but Atlanta manager Brian Snitker will take everything he can get. Unfortunately for Strider, his highlight did not energize his teammates.

Former Brave Charlie Morton entered the game looking for payback. He struck out six in three shutout innings to start the game. For a pitcher who waited until the end of May to play more than one scheduled start in a row, Strider looks great. The 26-year-old started the season on Atlanta's injured list with hamstring and elbow injuries.

Since the calendar turned over into June, Strider has risen to his self-imposed challenge. He finished the month with a 3.60 ERA and a 3-3 record. However, four of his last five outings were quality starts.

Strider is not the only player that needs to play at an All-Star level in order. He is high on the list, though. Sale's absence puts a lot of pressure on the other starters, but Atlanta's new top dog appears ready. If he can keep making plays like he did against Laureano and the Orioles, the Braves will be just fine while Sale is out.