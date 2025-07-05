The Houston Astros enter their weekend series against the Los Angeles Dodgers with momentum. Despite being without slugger Yordan Alvarez, Joe Espada's team is 8-2 in their last ten games. Before kicking things off in Dodger Stadium, the Astros shuffled their roster around. Houston send relief pitcher Jordan Weems in assignment and called up relief pitcher Jason Alexander.

While there is a chance that Alexander could see some playing time, the move is much more about Weems. The 32-year-old was roughed up against the Colorado Rockies on Thursday, giving up five hits and two runs in two innings. He heads back down to the minor leagues to await his next opportunity in Espada's bullpen.

Alexander, on the other hand, rejoins the roster for the first time in more than two weeks. The righty will likely be a bulk reliever as Espada continues to wait for Cristian Javier and his other starters to return from injury. Houston made the moves just hours before their series opener against the Dodgers, according to Houston Chronicle writer Matt Kawahara.

Alexander could start the finale of the series on Sunday. The Astros are accustomed to playing bullpen games with starters out with injury. He and the Astros hope that Alexander can hold his own against one of the top offenses in the league.

The series between two of the more dominant teams in the modern era is a big one. Both teams have a comfortable lead in their division. However, they have their sights set on a title. This weekend gives Espada and Dodgers manager Dave Roberts a look at what their team looks like against elite competition.

While the rosters would be vastly different because of the Dodgers' and Astros' injuries, this weekend could be a World Series preview. Alexander needs to step up if his name is called on Sunday in one of the biggest games of his career.