The Michigan football team has struggled to land elite wide receiver talent in recent years, but it landed an elite prospect on Friday. Four-star Travis Johnson announced his college decision on the Fourth of July, and he chose the Wolverines. Johnson was being heavily recruited by Penn State and South Carolina as well, but head coach Sherrone Moore found a way to seal the deal. This is a massive pickup for Michigan.

“BREAKING: Four-Star WR Travis Johnson has Committed to Michigan, he tells me for @rivals,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 6’4 190 WR from Chesapeake, VA chose the Wolverines over Penn State and South Carolina.”

Travis Johnson had a simple message to share upon his commitment to the Michigan football team:

“All Glory to God… Go Blue!” He said.

Johnson is a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #144 player in the 2026 recruiting class, the #21 WR and the #3 player in the state of Virginia. He is the latest addition to the 2026 Michigan football recruiting class.

“Well-rounded wide receiver with the size, speed and focus to emerge as a trusted option at the Power Four level,” Johnson's scouting report states. “Height and bounce suggest that he’s destined to play on the outside, but is sudden and quick enough to win from an interior alignment with his slick route running. Attacks cushion with good surge off the line and can reach a top gear before changing course with full-tilt cuts. Might not be a true power forward at the catch point, but can play above shoulder pads with his timing and body control.”

Michigan needs good talent at the WR position, and it is getting it in Johnson.

“Will shed a tackle or two with the ball in his hands and has surprising agility in tight quarters for someone of his stature,” the scouting report continues. “Missed time as a junior due to injury, but still finished the season with over 1,000 receiving yards before turning heads at the OT7 Finals summer before senior year. Rather narrow in the shoulders for a pass catcher that’s verified at over 6-foot-3, but projects as a potential impact player on Saturdays that will work for his quarterbacks. Mature game could have him in the lineup sooner rather than later.”

There aren't many teams recruiting as well as Michigan right now. It's looking like Sherrone Moore is going to finish with another top-10 class if everything goes to plan.