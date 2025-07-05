The Tennessee Titans’ quarterback competition is heating up ahead of the 2025 NFL season, with rookie Cam Ward and third-year pro Will Levis locked in a fierce battle for the starting job. Offensive tackle JC Latham has provided critical insight into the mindset of both signal-callers, shedding light on a competition that could change the team’s future.

Selected first overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, Cam Ward arrives in Nashville with impressive collegiate credentials. Across 57 career starts at Incarnate Word, Washington State, and Miami, Ward amassed awards including a Heisman Trophy finalist spot, ACC Offensive Player of the Year, the Davey O’Brien Award, and consensus All-American honors.

His high-upside skill set, highlighted by a strong arm and dynamic playmaking, made him the clear top choice for a Titans team in desperate need of a franchise quarterback following a league-worst finish last season.

Despite the expectations placed on a No. 1 pick, Ward is not being handed the job. JC Latham, the team’s 2024 first-round pick and starting left tackle, emphasized the meritocratic nature of the battle during an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio.

“Will's not just gonna sit over here and say, ‘Oh, we drafted him, go ahead take it.' Cam's not gonna expect it to just be given to him,” Latham said. “Throughout the spring, I think that's the one thing that all the coaches and players on the team have seen, like both of them taking the challenge of trying to really earn the spot and really fight for the spot. It's made them better. You can see the improvements from Will, and you can see the sharpness of Cam.”

Levis, selected in the second round of the 2023 Draft, started 21 games across two seasons, posting 3,899 passing yards, 21 touchdowns, 16 interceptions, and a 61.0% completion rate. However, his 5-16 record as a starter, paired with a midseason benching in 2024, placed his long-term future in question. Even so, Levis remains committed to competing.

“It sucks… I'm just trying to do everything I can not to let it affect me. I'm just being the same dude every day in the building and being here for the guys.”

Historically, 10 of the last 12 quarterbacks taken No. 1 overall since 2009 have started in Week 1 of their rookie seasons. However, the Titans are not rushing a decision. All eyes will be on the Titans when training camp opens July 26, as the quarterback battle between Cam Ward and Will Levis takes center stage.