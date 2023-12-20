MW3's Latest Patch Notes for Zombies Revealed

Explore the latest modest updates in MW3's Zombie mode, featuring tactical enhancements and refined gameplay in the new patch.

In the latest patch for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3), the game's Zombie mode sees a series of modest enhancements. These updates, while not groundbreaking, are aimed at refining the player experience with subtle shifts in strategy and teamwork.

One of the more notable tweaks in this patch is the introduction of Automated Backup in Act 1. This addition doesn't revolutionize gameplay but offers a new layer to consider. It allows mission progress to be influenced by regular turret circuits in addition to player actions. This integration of automated defenses brings a slight shift towards more strategic coordination, aiming to enhance team dynamics without dramatically altering the core mechanics of the game.

The Freezer Burn mission in MW3 Zombies gets a modest update. Previously focusing mainly on player kills, the mission now acknowledges the use of Cryo Freeze for both slowing down enemies and achieving kills. This change isn't a major overhaul but rather a fine-tuning, nudging players towards a more varied tactical approach. It encourages a blend of freezing tactics and precision in combat, adding a bit of depth to this particular mission.

In Act 2, the More Firepower mission sees a slight adjustment. The update refines mission progress tracking to recognize kills at Pack-a-Punch levels II and III. This change is more evolutionary than revolutionary, subtly pushing players to enhance their arsenals in response to the gradually increasing difficulty posed by the undead. It's a nudge towards strategic arsenal development rather than a complete rethinking of combat dynamics.

Call of Duty MW3 Zombies’ Patch Notes

MISSIONS

Act 1 Automated Backup Mission progress will now also track regular turret circuits.

Freezer Burn Mission progress has been adjusted to now give credit on Cryo Freeze kills in addition to slowing enemies with Cryo Freeze.

Fire Power Mission progress will now also track kills for Pack-a-Punch levels II and III.

Act 2 More Firepower Mission progress will now also track kills for Pack-a-Punch level III.

Note: Mission Details will be adjusted to reflect the above Act 1 and Act 2 Missions in a future update. Act 4 Dead Signal Adjusted the Gorm'gant boss fight difficulty in Dead Signal to scale better for solo players.



GAMEPLAY