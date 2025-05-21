The Colorado Rockies are collapsing at a pace that could rewrite the wrong kind of baseball history.

Tuesday night’s 7-4 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies marked Colorado’s 40th defeat of the 2025 season. With just eight wins to show for their efforts, the Rockies have slipped into a tailspin that now puts them on track to surpass even the infamous 2024 Chicago White Sox, owners of one of the worst seasons in modern Major League Baseball history.

Philadelphia barely broke a sweat. The Rockies gave up 17 hits, with Bryce Harper, Brandon Marsh, and Bryson Stott each recording three. Kyle Schwarber crushed his 17th homer of the year, while Colorado’s Antonio Senzatela gave up four earned runs over six innings. Despite a couple of ninth-inning RBI singles from Mickey Moniak and Ryan McMahon, it was another night of coming up short.

Colorado’s current record of 8 wins and 40 losses places them at the absolute bottom of MLB. Their .167 winning percentage is not just bad. It is historic. And unless something changes fast, they could be chasing the 2024 White Sox in all the wrong ways.

That Chicago squad lost 121 games, endured a 21-game losing streak, and finished with a bullpen that could barely find the strike zone. Colorado might not be far behind.

Looking at the numbers, the Rockies' season has been a perfect storm of poor offense, shaky pitching, and no clear answers. They rank near the bottom of the league in most major categories. Their team batting average sits at .217. They have scored just 155 runs and hold a league-worst team ERA of 5.85. The WHIP is a bloated 1.61. It is not just one problem. It is everything.

Hunter Goodman leads the team in RBIs. Jordan Beck has shown flashes with eight home runs. But even these bright spots cannot lift a team that loses nearly every series it plays. Fourteen series played. Fourteen series lost.

The front office fired longtime manager Bud Black in an effort to shake things up, but the losing has only continued.

Unless the Rockies find a way to turn this around, they are not just chasing last place. They are chasing a record no team wants to own.