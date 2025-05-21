Former Milwaukee Bucks player Thanasis Antetokounmpo is ready to lace up again. The high-energy forward has officially been cleared to resume basketball activities after a year-long recovery from a torn Achilles tendon suffered in May 2024. The injury came during an offseason workout and required surgery that sidelined him for the entire 2024–25 season.

Now, after months of rehab and conditioning, Thanasis is back in shape and eyeing a return to the league for 2025–26. “I’m back, I’m back,” he said during an episode of his Thanalysis Show podcast. “I’m back. I’m back,” he reiterated.

The 32-year-old spent five seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks from 2019 to 2024. While his role was mostly limited to spot minutes, he carved out a reputation as one of the league’s most passionate bench players; always the first to stand, cheer, and energize the team.

In 198 regular-season games, he averaged 2.4 points, 1.6 rebounds, and just over half an assist per game. His stats might not leap off the page, but his presence was felt far beyond the numbers.

The former second-round pick's last contract with Milwaukee expired after the 2023–24 season, making him an unrestricted free agent. While he remains unsigned, league sources report that several teams have taken notice of his progress. With his recovery now complete, he could be a valuable addition for any team seeking locker room leadership, defensive intensity, and hustle off the bench.

And of course, there’s the family factor. Thanasis is the older brother of two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. The two shared the court in Milwaukee for five seasons, and while Giannis remains under contract with the Bucks, there have been whispers of possible changes ahead. Giannis has recently suggested he is open to exploring options if it means maximizing his championship window. Whether that future includes a reunion with his older brother remains to be seen.

For now, Thanasis is focused on proving he still belongs in the league. He has always taken pride in doing the little things—diving for loose balls, hounding ball-handlers, keeping the energy high. After a devastating injury that could have ended his career, he is choosing instead to fight for another chapter.

The next contract might not be guaranteed, but his grit is. Thanasis Antetokounmpo is officially back, and his comeback story is just getting started.