Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander owned the night with his Game 1 performance, then melted hearts with a postgame moment fans won’t forget.

After the Thunder’s dominant 114-88 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, the 26-year-old guard stepped back onto the hardwood, not for cameras or glory, but to shoot around with his young son, Ares.

Ares got some court time with dad Shai Gilgeous-Alexander after the Thunder's Game 1 win over the Wolves 🥹 (via @SCNext)pic.twitter.com/XY9kNdnvrg — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 21, 2025

The postgame moment was quiet and unscripted. Fresh off a 31-point, 9-assist performance, Shai gently passed the ball to his 1-year-old son and watched him take a few playful shots. For fans in the arena, it was a reminder that basketball’s biggest stars often carry much more than pressure and expectation. Sometimes, they carry joy.

On the floor earlier that night, Gilgeous-Alexander did what he has done all season: lead the team to a W. Despite a slow first half, shooting just 2-for-13, he stormed back after halftime, guiding the Thunder to a huge third-quarter run that buried Minnesota. His poise, playmaking, and leadership defined the tone of the game.

This season has been a breakout for the former 11th pick. He averaged 32.7 points, 6.4 assists, and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 51.9 percent from the field. Those numbers have placed him firmly in the MVP conversation. The Thunder finished the regular season with a franchise-best 68 wins and secured the top seed in the West.

Gilgeous-Alexander has become the face of a young, fearless Thunder squad that thrives under the spotlight. His ability to elevate his game without forcing the issue has earned the respect of teammates, coaches, and opponents alike.

Still, what stood out after the game was not just the stat line. It was the image of a young father spending a few moments on the court with his son. No fanfare, no speeches; just a ball, a basket, and a few shared smiles.

As the Thunder prepare for Game 2, the focus remains on advancing to the NBA Finals. Gilgeous-Alexander will once again be expected to lead the charge. But his quiet moment with Ares served as a reminder that behind every superstar is a human story and the kind of balance that cannot be measured in points or assists.