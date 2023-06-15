Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez was livid after his team's loss to the Houston Astros in the final at-bat of their game Wednesday night.

With the game tied at 4-4 and the bases loaded in the ninth inning, Astros outfielder Jake Meyers hit a groundball to Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams. Abrams threw the ball home to get the lead runner out, then Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz tossed it down to first for the inning-ending double play. The ball glanced off Nationals first baseman Michael Chavis' glove and then off Meyers' helmet, allowing Jose Abreu to score for the 5-4 victory.

Dave Martinez and the Nationals argued for runner's interference but to no avail as the umpires stuck by their non-call and didn’t review the play. Martinez came into his post-game interview with a picture from the game's broadcast showing Meyers' placement as he ran down the line.

“There it is right there,” Martinez said. “Take a look at it. Is that on the line? I don't think so. I'm over this play. Seriously. They need to fix the rule. If this is what the umpire sees that he's running down the line, I'm tired of it. I'm tired of it. Fix it. We lost the game, and he had nothing to say about it because he can't make the right call. Brutal.”

Players are rarely called for runner's interference when it involves running to first base, but it is always a topic of conversation when it's called or a team thinks it should be called.

In this case for the Nationals, they drew the short end of the stick.