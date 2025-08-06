The New York Mets lost their second straight game to the Cleveland Guardians on the road by a run, and veteran outfielder Brandon Nimmo didn’t shy away from owning the team’s struggles. With the Guardians series loss fresh, Nimmo faced the media to reflect on the Mets’ offensive struggles and the uphill battle in the NL East wild-card race.

SNYtv took to its X (formerly known as Twitter) page to share Nimmo’s candid postgame thoughts, highlighting his willingness to confront the slump head-on.

“This is part of baseball and you just have to grind through it.”

Brandon Nimmo says he's feeling "not great" at the plate right now: "This is part of baseball and you just have to grind through it." pic.twitter.com/fWRuXrvoe7 — SNY (@SNYtv) August 6, 2025

Nimmo’s interview came after a tense 3-2 defeat that left the Mets reeling. The club fell to 63-51 overall, dropping to 2.5 games behind the Philadelphia Phillies in the division. The offense managed just two runs despite multiple baserunner opportunities, underscoring persistent scoring woes.

Through Tuesday night’s action, the 10-year-veteran owns a .255/.320/.442 slash line with 19 home runs and 63 RBIs, but recent splits tell a different story. Over his last 10 games, his average has dipped to .163, mirroring a 3-7 stretch that threatens the Mets’ hopes of going on a promising October run. Yet as a clubhouse leader, Nimmo’s resolve to “grind through” the downturn sets the tone for a team in dire need of a spark.

They’ve stranded 14 runners over the past two games, leaving seven men on base each night. That inefficiency has hampered their rally efforts and highlighted that New York’s situational hitting must improve if they’re going to snap this skid and keep pace in the wild-card race. The Mets now turn their attention to the final two games in Cleveland before returning home for a pivotal series against the Milwaukee Brewers. If New York can halt this slump, they’ll reclaim confidence in their lineup and reassert themselves as contenders.

As Nimmo said, this is baseball. The true test lies in the ability to battle through adversity—and for the Mets, the grind is far from over.