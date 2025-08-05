After an MLB trade deadline that made it seem like the Washington Nationals were selling off everyone, the team is now turning to a familiar name for a spark: Cade Cavalli. The Nationals have officially promoted the former first-round pick. He will start Wednesday night at home, according to MLB Network Radio’s Grant Paulsen. The move marks the the long-awaited MLB return of Cade Cavalli, capping a frustrating stretch filled with injuries and a determined push to reclaim his place in the majors.

Cade Cavalli last pitched in a big league game on August 26, 2022. His debut outing showed flashes of promise but ended with a rough line: 4.1 innings, six strikeouts, and seven earned runs. Just months later, he underwent Tommy John surgery in March 2023, halting his career. It was an all-too-familiar setback that triggered a grueling rehab process.

Cade Cavalli’s return from injury to form has been far from rushed. He began 2024 ramping up through bullpen sessions and live batting practice before logging competitive innings across multiple minor league levels in 2025. Starting in Single‑A Fredericksburg and eventually working his way to Triple‑A Rochester, Cavalli made 17 total starts this year.

Across 74 innings, he posted a 4–7 record, a 5.35 ERA, and tallied 79 strikeouts with a 1.45 WHIP. While the numbers don’t leap off the page, Nationals officials stayed focused on key factors. They monitored his health, velocity, and ability to maintain mechanics over extended outings.

More importantly, Cavalli showed steady improvement with each level. His fastball velocity climbed back into the upper 90s, and his off-speed arsenal, particularly his curveball, regained bite. By July, the Nationals believed he had cleared all internal checkpoints to justify a promotion.

For the Nationals, Cade Cavalli isn’t just a depth arm; he’s still a central figure in their long-term rotation plans. His return is a major milestone, not only for his own career but for a rebuilding club still seeking foundational pieces.

The MLB return of Cade Cavalli to the Nationals is more than a roster move. It’s a testament to perseverance after injury and a signal that Nationals youth movement isn’t slowing down anytime soon.