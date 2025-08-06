Los Angeles Rams legend Aaron Donald hasn't played in the NFL since retiring after the 2023 season. He cited his lack of desire to continue, having already accomplished a lot in his decorated career. However, the former defensive end could lace up his cleats again—depending on Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons.

Parsons recently requested a trade from the Cowboys amid his contract holdout. The 26-year-old linebacker will garner a lot of interest from other teams. A Rams fan page suggested that the squad should try calling the Cowboys for a potential deal for Parsons.

“I’m not saying the Rams should trade for Micah Parsons, but I’m not not saying it either. Players like him don’t hit the market every day,” read the post on Instagram.

“A phone call wouldn’t hurt nobody.”

Donald, who helped the Rams win the Super Bowl in 2022, couldn't help but chime in, teasing a possible comeback.

“If @_micahparsons11 go to the Rams, I might have to call @210ths and get in football shape 😂😂,” commented the 10-time Pro Bowler, referring to his fitness trainer. “That D-line would be unreal 🤦🏽‍♂️🔥.”

Parsons swiftly replied to Donald's comment.

“@aarondonald99 man! Don't tell me info like that!” said the four-time Pro Bowler, while tagging his agent, David Mulugheta.

It’s honestly pretty simple, trade for Micah Parsons and Aaron Donald comes out of retirement.@RamsNFL @AaronDonald97 @MicahhParsons11 Backstory: Aaron Donald commented on one of my recent Instagram posts of Parsons in a Rams jersey, tagged him, and hinted he’d return if the… pic.twitter.com/x3oSVDD7o4 — RambLAng Man (@RambLAngMan) August 6, 2025

It seems it's the perfect time for the Rams to make a run at Parsons, as his stalemate with the Cowboys appears to be spiraling further. According to a report from Fox Sports' Eric Williams, Dallas owner Jerry Jones has not spoken to Parsons nor started negotiations with Mulugheta since the Cowboys star demanded a trade on Friday.

At 34 years old, one could argue that Donald is still at his prime. He was named to the All-Pro First Team in his final season. He's one of the most physically gifted players in the NFL, and he's only been out for a year. If anything, his hiatus could've recharged his body.

A possible pairing of Donald and Parsons might be too much for the Rams to pass up.