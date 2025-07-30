The Los Angeles Angels are going for it. On Wednesday, the Angels acquired two relievers from the Washington Nationals to boost their bullpen while they make a push to the postseason. Jeff Passan and Ken Rosenthal broke the news.

The two players aren't big names this season, but they are veterans who have been on winning teams in the past. Luis Garcia and Andrew Chafin are going to the Halos, a team that is only four games out of a Wild Card spot. The Angels haven't been in the postseason since 2014 and are hoping this could be the season they end that drought.

Chafin has a 2.70 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, and 18 strikeouts in 20.0 innings pitched this season. The southpaw has racked up over 570 Ks in his lengthy career. Garcia started the season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, but found his way to Washington a few weeks ago. He's made 10 appearances with Washington and pitched well. He leaves with a 0.90 ERA, 0.70 WHIP, and seven Ks in 10.0 innings.

Left-hander Jake Eder and first baseman Sam Brown are going to the Nationals as the return. Eder has a 4.91 ERA and 1.31 WHIP with 15 strikeouts and nine walks on the season. He has only pitched in 18.1 innings this season, but he gives the Nationals a young lefty with control.

This is not a massive trade, but one that could have implications for the coming days. The MLB Trade Deadline is just over 24 hours away, and there will be many more relievers traded.

The Halos' top reliever is Kenley Jansen, also a veteran who could be traded. He's given the team a 1.5 WAR with his 2.93 ERA and 1.05 WHIP. Jansen is 11th with his 20 saves and now has better setup options in front of him to give him the potential for more save opportunities.

The Angels take on the Texas Rangers on Wednesday, aiming for their fourth win in a row.

