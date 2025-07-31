With the Philadelphia Phillies in rumors ahead of the MLB trade deadline on Thursday evening, the latest report suggests that they are targeting an outfielder from the Washington Nationals. After the Phillies traded for closer Jhoan Duran from the Minnesota Twins, it does not appear the team is done yet.

Philadelphia is looking for upgrades in the outfield, with the preferred stance being a right-handed batter, with the team having interest in Washington's Alex Call, according to The Athletic. The 30-year-old veteran is batting a .274 average with three home runs and 26 RBIs in 237 appearances and has played well against left-handed pitchers.

“The Phillies took their biggest swing about 24 hours before Thursday's deadline, but they continue to canvass sellers for potential outfield upgrades — big and small,” Matt Gelb of The Athletic wrote. “They would prefer to add a right-handed bat to the mix. They have interest in Alex Call, a 30-year-old outfielder with the Washington Nationals, multiple major-league sources said.”

“Call, as a part-time player, has hit .274/.371/.386 in 237 plate appearances this season,” Gelb continued. “He's done well against lefties, which is why the Phillies are targeting him. Call has an .802 OPS vs. lefties in 2025. He can play all three outfield positions.”

Phillies continuing to engage about Luis Robert Jr., Steven Kwan

As the Phillies fans want to be hyped for the trade deadline and the acquisitions, Call would no doubt be a lateral and under-the-radar move that could benefit the team, even if it wouldn't be considered attractive. Besides, if Philadelphia made the move for Call or a small boost in the outfield, the team would “continue to engage” after big names like the Chicago White Sox's Luis Robert Jr. and the Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan.

“If the Phillies choose a marginal upgrade in the outfield, they could pair it with an internal move by promoting Justin Crawford to the majors,” Gelb wrote. “Crawford could have arrived earlier this month, but the Phillies want him to play every day if he's in the majors, so they have waited to see how the deadline unfolds.”

“The Phillies continue to engage the Chicago White Sox on Luis Robert Jr. and the Cleveland Guardians on Steven Kwan, sources said, but after unloading two of their better prospects to acquire Jhoan Duran, they could take a more measured approach Thursday,” Gelb continued.

At any rate, Philadelphia looks to further improve as they're 61-47, putting them second in the NL East as they have until Thursday evening to make any deals.