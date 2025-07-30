As the MLB trade deadline approaches, the Washington Nationals remain one of the more intriguing sellers—yet not everyone on the roster is likely to move. Despite high interest from contenders, Washington is expected to retain Mackenzie Gore, their breakout left-handed starter and 2025 All-Star.

Gore has emerged as a clear building block for the Nats, who enter Tuesday with a 44-62 record and sit last in the NL East. Still, his combination of upside, control, and recent performance has drawn league-wide attention. According to trade deadline news reported by MLB Network's Jon Heyman, nearly every contender has kicked the tires on acquiring the southpaw.

Heyman posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) with the latest buzz on the starter’s availability.

“Nearly every contender has checked on Nats All-Star leftander Mackenzie Gore. Nats are listening, as promised. But most come away thinking Gore stays in DC”

While the Nationals trade rumors swirl, the front office seems unlikely to pull the trigger on a deal unless blown away by an elite package. Names like Matt Shaw or Owen Caissie have been floated from the Chicago Cubs, one of several teams that have shown interest, alongside the New York Yankees and Houston Astros.

Statistically, the southpaw has taken a major step forward this season. Through 21 starts, he owns a 4-10 record but boasts a 3.52 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, and 144 strikeouts in 117.2 innings. Gore is holding left-handed hitters to a .220 average and has increased his fastball velocity into the mid-90s range—making him one of the most promising pitching prospects still in the early stages of MLB control.

The 26-year-old is under team control through 2027 and won’t hit arbitration until 2026. Gore’s team-friendly contract makes him even more valuable in a trade market starved for controllable pitching. The Nationals understand they can't afford to part with a potential ace—especially one acquired in the 2022 Juan Soto blockbuster—without a massive return.

The MLB trade deadline may force teams to pivot elsewhere, with starters like Joe Ryan, Zac Gallen, or Sandy Alcántara becoming more realistic targets if Washington holds firm. By keeping Gore off the market, the Nationals are preserving a foundation piece—signaling a desire to rebuild patiently around controllable young talent instead of cashing in on short-term value.

While veterans like Kyle Finnegan and Josh Bell may still be moved, Mackenzie Gore’s growing profile and improving metrics suggest his time in the capital is just getting started.