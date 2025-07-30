The New York Yankees have already been aggressive on the trade market as the 2025 deadline approaches. With Ryan McMahon and Amed Rosario both in the Bronx, New York is now believed to be focusing on relief and starting pitchers.

Though the Yankees are not planning to trade George Lombard Jr. or Spencer Jones, their two prized prospects, they could make an exception should a front-end starter become available. Enter MacKenzie Gore.

Gore is not likely to be traded, despite the Washington Nationals languishing in last place in the National League East. ESPN, however, reported on Monday that the Nationals are “at the very least, listening” to proposals for Gore, so anything is possible.

The first-time All-Star has a 3.52 ERA this season, with 144 strikeouts over 117.2 innings. He would come with two more seasons of team control, making it all the more tempting for teams to go all-out in trying to woo the Nationals.

The question from the Yankees' perspective is if they even want to do this. Yes, this would be a move to benefit them both now and down the road. On the other hand, it would cost an awful lot at a time when the Yankees need to do much more than trade for a starter to put themselves in position to win a World Series.

The team already doesn't have a deep farm system, and with defensive deficiencies, a bullpen that's been plagued by injury and ineffectiveness, and a team captain in Aaron Judge on the injured list, the team needs to be absolutely sure that Gore is a key piece — not just this year but for the next several.

That possibility, however, is tantalizing. With Max Fried and Gerrit Cole locked up, Gore and Carlos Rodon would give the 2026 Yankees an elite rotation, assuming Cole returns effectively from Tommy John surgery.

It's not likely, but stranger things have happened. Here's a trade proposal that could send MacKenzie Gore to the Yankees.

Yankees must trade George Lombard Jr. to land MacKenzie Gore

No, the Yankees don't want to trade Lombard or Jones. But no deal for Gore would be remotely possible without at least one of them. So let's say for a moment that the Yankees become more flexible on their stance. They can build a package around Lombard that would force the Nationals to at least listen.

Yankees acquire: SP Mackenzie Gore

Nationals acquire: IF George Lombard Jr. (NYY No. 1 prospect), RHP Chase Hampton (NYY No. 9 prospect), LHP Brock Selvidge (NYY No. 12 prospect), OF Everson Pereira (NYY No. 15 prospect)

From the Nationals' perspective, it's a fine offer. But it's hard to believe that if Gore is truly available, there won't be other teams able to put together a better package. Lombard is the Yankees' only top-100 prospect, and while Hampton and Selvidge have both shown promise, neither has done anything of note above A-ball. As for Pereira, he had a cup of coffee in the majors in 2023 and hasn't made it back, though he's done well in Triple-A.

Now compare that to what other teams could offer. These proposals are hardly scientific, but for the sake of argument, ClutchPoints' Garrett Kerman wrote a trade possibility from the Chicago Cubs in which they landed Gore for a quartet of top-100 prospects.

If the Yankees get into a bidding war for the starter, they're going to lose. That shouldn't stop them from at least kicking the tires.