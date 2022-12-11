By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

Paul Silas has passed away at the age of 79, according to a report from Bob Ryan of the Boston Globe. Over the course of many decades, Silas left a legacy in the league as both a player and coach.

After a stellar collegiate career at Creighton, Paul Silas debuted in the NBA in 1964 for the St. Louis Hawks and played for 16 seasons, suiting up for the Hawks (including their first season in Atlanta), Phoenix Suns, Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets and Seattle SuperSonics. The 6-foot-7 forward won championships in 1974 and 1976 with the Celtics and in 1979 with the SuperSonics. He made two All-Star teams and five All-Defensive Teams and owns career per-game averages of 9.4 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

After his playing career, Silas made the jump to coaching. His most notable coaching days came when he coached LeBron James for the first two seasons of his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He was also the head coach for the Hornets in their final years in Charlotte and first in New Orleans, leading them to the playoffs three times in five seasons and winning two series.

Paul Silas’ first stint as a head coach came with the San Diego Clippers for three seasons in the 1980s. He was an assistant coach for many teams from 1985 to 1998 and ended his coaching career with the Charlotte Bobcats after the 2011-12 season. His son, Stephen, coached alongside him in Charlotte and Cleveland and is now the head coach of the Houston Rockets.

Paul Silas earned a respectable name for himself with his toughness on the court and strong passion for the game. The NBA family will miss him dearly.