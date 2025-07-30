After a breakout redshirt freshman season, Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed is preparing to lead the Aggies into 2025 with even more confidence and insight, thanks in part to an unforgettable offseason experience with Peyton Manning.

Reed was invited to the prestigious Manning Passing Academy this summer, where he spent several days learning from some of the game’s best. The biggest lesson he took away came from one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time.

“Peyton (Manning) really talked about watching film and how he did it, different things he would look at,” Reed told TexAgs during SEC Media Days. “That’s something I’m going to take into 2025, for sure. There’s levels to it. Last year, I was prepared. I watched film, but there’s another level I can take it to.”

The lesson comes at a perfect time. After Conner Weigman’s injury early in the 2024 season, Reed took over as the Aggies’ starting quarterback and never looked back. He led Texas A&M to victories in his first three starts and eventually locked down the full-time role midway through the season.

By the end of the year, Reed had thrown for 1,864 yards and 15 touchdowns while limiting his interceptions to just six. He also rushed for 547 yards and added seven touchdowns on the ground, proving himself as a true dual-threat quarterback.

Reed’s performances helped Texas A&M secure key wins over Florida, Arkansas, and LSU, building momentum for what many expect to be a big 2025 season. One key to that success, according to Reed, will be refining how he prepares before the snap.

“I feel like I’ve had tremendous growth in my passing this offseason,” Reed said. “We’ve had some great receivers come in, and having the great O-line that we have, the great running backs that we have, they’ve made it easier for me to sit back there… It feels very good. I’m excited to get out there again and play football.”

Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko is also optimistic. He said the Manning Academy is a critical development opportunity for any returning quarterback.

“The Manning Academy is something you want your quarterback at,” Elko said. “You know, you’ve probably got a little bit of a problem if your quarterback’s not going to that obviously. Last year was a little different because of injury, but if you’ve got a returning quarterback, you’d really love for him to get invited, and the opportunity to go there and learn from those guys is something you want to take advantage of.”

Reed certainly did. Beyond the film room lessons, he trained alongside some of the top quarterbacks in the country, fine-tuning his mechanics, leadership, and understanding of the game. That work is already being recognized. On Monday, Reed was named to the Maxwell Award watchlist, which honors the best player in college football each year.

He will get a chance to prove himself early. Texas A&M opens the 2025 season on August 30 against UTSA in a primetime game airing on ESPN. From there, a challenging schedule awaits, but the Aggies are putting their trust in Reed to lead the way.

With new weapons around him, strong support from the coaching staff, and lessons from one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the game, Marcel Reed is entering the new season with high expectations, and all the tools to exceed them.