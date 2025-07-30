There was no flashy ceremony, nor any ticker‑tape parade, but in Tuesday’s 89-74 win over the Los Angeles Sparks, Chelsea Gray quietly etched her name into Las Vegas Aces history. Her performance lifted her past former teammate and all‑star guard Kelsey Plum for second place on the franchise’s all‑time assists list.

Gray’s milestone was confirmed on the team’s official X (formerly Twitter) account. “THA #POINTGAWDDDDD is now 2nd for most assists in franchise history!,” the team tweeted.

THA #POINTGAWDDDDD is now 2nd for most assists in franchise history! 🙌#ALLINLV pic.twitter.com/Ts2KtWSynA — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) July 30, 2025

Gray is leading the franchise with a career average of 5.9 assists per game, five spots ahead of Plum’s 4.0 assists mark and other past leaders like Danielle Robinson and Becky Hammon. According to WNBA team records, Gray's 947 assists surpass Plum's 945 and now rank second in total assists in franchise history, only trailing Becky Hammon, who has 1,133.

In the same game, headlined by A’ja Wilson’s 34-point explosion, Gray dished out eight assists to go with her steady floor game. The win over the Sparks added one more accolade to a legacy that champions pace, precision passing, and leadership.

Gray joined the Aces in 2021 after a successful run with the Sparks. Since then, she has earned multiple All‑Star nods, a Finals MVP award, and helped lead the team to two WNBA championships. In 2023, Gray averaged a career-high of 7.3 assists per game, ranking third in the WNBA and finishing just shy of the franchise single‑season assist record posted by Hammon in 2011.

The assist total is more than just a number; it reflects the 32-year-old guard's evolution from a role player into the unchallenged floor general for a title contender. Her veteran vision, anchored by elite decision‑making and pace, has made her a stabilizing force in high‑pressure moments.

Earlier this month, Gray became one of only seven players in WNBA history to reach 1,710 career assists, moving past Hammon into sixth place on the league’s all‑time list. That milestone foreshadowed her inner‑franchise climb, but fans and teammates alike knew it was only a matter of time before she broke franchise records.

In last season’s playoff run, Gray’s assists and leadership were vital. She added balance to an offense centered around Wilson and emerging star Jackie Young.

Aces coach Becky Hammon often credited Gray as the extension of the coaching staff on the floor, the player who could see angles and execute under pressure. Her moniker—“Point Gawd”—is no accident. She handles the ball, sets the pace, and marries urgency with control.

Tonight’s win over the Sparks was more than just a regular‑season victory; it marked a landmark moment in franchise history. Gray’s masterclass didn’t just move her past Plum; it reinforced her place as one of the greatest playmakers the Aces have ever seen.

With several games still left in the regular season, Gray may yet overtake Hammon and become the franchise’s all‑time leader. But for now, she remains firmly entrenched in second place, guiding her teammates night after night and helping the Aces chase yet another championship run.