The Washington Wizards and Toronto Raptors have explored trades for a top-3 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, according to The Ringer. The No. 2 and No. 3 picks, respectively, are owned by the Charlotte Hornets and Portland Trail Blazers.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported this week the New Orleans Pelicans are trying to trade for Scoot Henderson, who will very likely be picked at No. 2 or No. 3 in the draft. The Ringer also indicated the Indiana Pacers or Orlando Magic could look at a trade for a top-3 pick due to their assets.

The San Antonio Spurs will select generational prospect Victor Wembanyama at No. 1 pick barring an extremely unforeseen circumstance. Henderson and Alabama forward Brandon Miller are widely expected to be the next two picks, though it is unclear who will be selected first.

The Wizards could make big changes this offseason. Charania reported Wednesday that Washington and star guard Bradley Beal will work together to find a trade partner if the team chooses to rebuild. They could unload Beal for the No. 3 pick or use his trade return to help get the pick.

Washington has general manager Michael Winger, who spent the previous six seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers. He helped the team turn into a contender with its acquisitions of star forwards Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

The Raptors won an NBA championship in 2019 but appear to be headed for a rebuild. They fired coach Nick Nurse and may see guard Fred VanVleet depart in free agency. Forward Scottie Barnes is perceived to be a key piece of the team's future.