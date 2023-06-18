The Phoenix Suns have won the hotly-contested Bradley Beal race. This is after it was announced on Sunday that the Washington Wizards have agreed to send their now-former cornerstone superstar to Phoenix in exchange for Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, multiple second-round picks, and pick swaps. It's a good day to be a Suns fan right now, no doubt.

Phoenix supporters will have even bigger smiles on their faces after learning the three other teams Beal opted to turn down in favor of a move to the Suns. According to NBA guru Shams Charania of The Athletic, Beal rejected potential trade deals that would have sent him to the Miami Heat, the Milwaukee Bucks, and the Sacramento Kings:

“Ultimately, Beal picked the Suns over multiple other trade scenarios, including Miami, Milwaukee and Sacramento, sources said. The Wizards entered serious negotiations with the Suns and Heat on Saturday, as The Athletic reported, and that’s when the Bucks re-entered the picture. Milwaukee officials spoke with Beal on Saturday to pitch him on the Bucks, league sources said,” Chams wrote.

Apart from the Suns, the Heat emerged as a prime contender for Beal after it was reported that the Wizards were shopping the three-time All-Star. It comes as no surprise that a couple of other teams tried to take part in the action. Bradley Beal joining Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee would have been something, as well as a potential Big 3 in Sacramento with De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis.

In the end, however, Bradley Beal chose the Suns. You can't really blame him for not wanting to turn down the possibility of forming a Big 3 in Phoenix alongside Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. Heat, Bucks, and Kings fans might not feel this way, though.