By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking for more shooting to strengthen their rotation in 2022-23 and one name that’s continuously popped up on their radar is Detroit Pistons veteran Bojan Bogdanovic, who is enjoying a career season after signing a two-year, $39 million extension with his new team.

However, it appears the Lakers will have competition for his services. Although the Pistons remain reluctant to trade arguably their best player at the moment, the Atlanta Hawks, Dallas Mavericks, and Miami Heat are all eyeing the sharpshooter as well. Via HoopsHype:

“Bogdanovic’s strong play has led numerous playoff-caliber teams around the league to express interest in trading for him, including the Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks, and Atlanta Hawks, among several others, league sources told HoopsHype. Thus far, Detroit has been unwilling to engage in trade talks for the 33-year-old forward. Rival executives, however, are hopeful that stance changes closer to the deadline if Detroit continues to remain in the cellar of the East, with Cade Cunnigham expected to miss the rest of the season.”

It’s important to note that Cade Cunningham is now out for the rest of the year with an injury. The Pistons could very well just throw in the towel and move their most valuable trade piece in Bogdanovic if things don’t improve by the deadline. They’d definitely be able to get draft capital in return.

If that happens, it’s clear the Lakers aren’t going to be a surefire landing spot for him with other clubs clearly looking for more shooting as well. Bojan Bogdanovic is averaging 21 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.4 assists while shooting 43% from deep. He showed LA exactly what he’s capable of on Sunday, cooking them for 38 points while going 6 for 12 from three-point land. You can see why he’s a hot commodity.