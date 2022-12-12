By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Lakers’ hunt for new talent continues to this day. They have found some success in the last few weeks, but they need that extra oomph to make their roster more stable. A rumored target of their is Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic. LA has tried their best to make an enticing offer to Detroit, but according to Marc Stein, the latter team is not budging on their demands.

“Sources say that the Lakers recently offered a trade package to Detroit for Bogdanović centered around one future first-round pick with unspecified draft protections attached. The Pistons have to date declined those overtures, sources add, insisting on a fully unprotected future first from the Lakers to seriously entertain a Bogdanović swap.”

Stein goes on to add that the Pistons are steadfast in their commitment to Bojan Bogdanovic. That certainly makes things hard for the Lakers’ chances of acquiring the Croatian. They want to get quality talent, of course. However, they also don’t want to give up too much capital for a 33-year-old supporting forward on the roster.

Other trade targets that the Lakers are reportedly interested in are Myles Turner and Buddy Hield from Indiana, and Kyle Kuzma from Washington. Cam Reddish and Evan Fournier of the New York Knicks have also been rumored. The goal remains unchanged: get LeBron James and Anthony Davis better help. They’ve looked a lot better as of late, but there are still serious holes on the roster that need to be filled one way or another.

We’ll see which trade the Lakers pull off before the trade deadline.