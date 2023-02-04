NBA rumors are abound after Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving requested a trade- and it didn’t take long for the Los Angeles Lakers to pop up as a team of interest. But what would a potential Lakers’ Kyrie Irving trade look like? The Lakers would include guard Russell Westbrook and Los Angeles’ 2027 and 2029 first-round picks- with the franchise seeking to add protection to one of those selections- in an Irving trade, sources told Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

In exchange, the Lakers would receive Irving and a Nets role player- Buha named Joe Harris as the most likely.

Boy, oh boy. Not only would this scenario involve Kyrie Irving reuniting with LeBron James on the Lakers, but it would also result in an awkward Russell Westbrook-Kevin Durant reunion in Brooklyn, provided that Durant doesn’t request a trade of his own.

It’s not surprising that the Lakers’ price to acquire a player of Kyrie Irving’s caliber would include two first-round picks, especially given the fact that the team has limited trade chips in the first place, making those picks even more coveted.

Of course, Westbrook is already on the trade block, as the Lakers have reportedly engaged the Utah Jazz in talks about the All-Star guard.

Los Angeles and Irving have had interest in each other dating back to this summer, when the Nets star was the source of plenty of NBA rumors before he decided to opt into the final year of his deal.

Now, Irving has told the Nets that it’s either a trade or he will leave the franchise in free agency this summer.

The Lakers, 25-28, need to do something to maximize the remaining years of James’ seemingly never-ending prime.

Trading Westbrook and getting back Kyrie Irving, a proven fit alongside James, would be a dream come true for the Lakers.

But it will surely cost them.