Kyrie Irving has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, per Shams Charania. Irving reportedly wants a trade to come to fruition ahead of the February 9th trade deadline. He reportedly plans to leave in free agency during the offseason if no deal is made.

Irving posted a cryptic tweet on Twitter prior to the trade request becoming official.

“To my Peers: JUST BE YOURSelf and GROW! Keep people around who CELEBRATE YOU unconditionally and appreciates all of the hard work that gets put in. Distance yourself from the folks who manipulate, hate, and hurt,” he wrote. However, it is unclear if this tweet is in direct reference to his situation with Brooklyn.

There were reportedly talks about a new contract for Irving, per Adrian Wojnarowski. But the trade request was made after no deal was made.

Kyrie Irving is in the midst of an All-Star season for the Nets. He’s averaging over 27 points per game on just under 49 percent field goal and over 37 percent three-point shooting. Additionally, Kyrie is dishing out 5 assists and reeling in 5 rebounds per contest.

Irving and the Nets dealt with no shortage of drama to open the 2022-2023 season. But the situation calmed as the year rolled on and Brooklyn began to play an impressive brand of basketball. However, their momentum cooled as a result of Kevin Durant’s injury. With that being said, they are still one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference.

One has to wonder whether or not the Nets will grant Irving’s trade request with the potential for a deep playoff run looming in the balance.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they are made available.