Is Kyrie Irving interested in reuniting with LeBron James, this time with the Los Angeles Lakers? If you ask their former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate Tristan Thompson, the answer is a big “YES.”

After Irving demanded a trade away from the Brooklyn Nets, he has been linked with several potential landing spots, including the Lakers. Now speaking on SportsCenter, Thompson revealed that he also texted Kyrie about a potential reunion with LeBron and shared that he got a sense the veteran guard is open to the possibility as well.

While Irving did not respond to Thompson, the wantaway star saw his message and put a heart emoji on it.

“Yeah he put a heart emoji, so I know he read it … Like I said: The band broke up a couple years too early, let’s get it back together,” Thompson said of his text message to Irving. “This is what we need. One thing about LeBron, he brings the best out of Kyrie, and Kyrie brings the best out of LeBron. … They need each other and it’s a perfect marriage.”

For what it’s worth, LeBron James appeared to react to Kyrie Irving’s trade request earlier as well, tweeting out an eye and crown emoji. While he did not say any word, it is clear he is pertaining to Irving and his potential Nets exit and Lakers move. Even Kyle Kuzma hilariously accused him of tampering.

It definitely looks like Kyrie and LeBron have a desire to reunite and play again alongside each other. Now, fans will just have to wait if the Nets will give in to Irving’s trade demand and if the Lakers will pounce once that happens.