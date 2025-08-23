While many will say they got a tad too aggressive in their trade negotiations with the Los Angeles Rams, the Atlanta Falcons finally addressed their pass-rusher group at the NFL Draft. They will look to rookies Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. to help bring the pressure this season. However, if there is a realistic opportunity to acquire one of the top edge rushers in the league, management will surely perk up. Fans are already clamoring for Micah Parsons, and he is not shooting them down.

While walking into AT&T Stadium ahead of Friday's preseason game versus Atlanta, the Dallas Cowboys star added more speculation to the ongoing contract drama between him and owner Jerry Jones. One onlooker pleaded with Parsons to come to the Falcons. He had an intriguing reaction.

While chowing down on some nachos, the multi-time All-Pro made a phone gesture to the individual, per ESPN NFL Nation's Todd Archer. While this could just be Parsons' mischievous side coming out, many will take the action at face value. Regardless of the meaning behind the move, Atlanta should indeed give the Cowboys a call.

Although Jones and company have insisted they will not trade Parsons, despite his formal request for them to do so, Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot should at least kick the tires on a potential deal. Behind an offensive trio consisting of quarterback Michael Penix Jr., running back Bijan Robinson and wide receiver Drake London, and a potentially rejuvenated defensive line, this franchise is entering the new campaign with genuine postseason aspirations.

Completing a trade for Parsons, and subsequently signing him to a historic extension, would strengthen those ambitions. Furthermore, it would also make a big chunk of the fan base happy.

Micah Parsons has arrived at AT&T Stadium. As he walks to the locker room a Falcons fan on a tour said, “Come to the Falcons,” leading to Parsons making the phone gesture. The nachos looked good. pic.twitter.com/DVXG814MLo — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) August 22, 2025

Could Falcons get something done with Cowboys for Micah Parsons?

Now, one obviously cannot conduct business based purely how the public feels, but a game-wrecker on the edge could raise this squad's ceiling to considerable heights.

The Cowboys are not willing to get on the dance floor at this time, though. They can use the franchise tag on the 26-year-old in the next two offseasons should they deem fit, making this a true standoff. The situation is certainly getting more tense, as Jones continues to put the blame on his player's agent, David Mulugheta, while Parsons posts cryptic messages on social media. Dallas residents just want to focus on football, but that is not an option right now.

And if this remains a stalemate, they may not like the type of football they see. Micah Parsons is arguably the most important member of the Cowboys, accumulating 52.5 sacks and 63 tackles for loss in his first four NFL seasons. The Falcons could certainly use that level of production.

Although the Green Bay Packers have been floated as a practical destination should a trade come to pass, Atlanta would instantly become one of the most interesting teams in the NFC if it pulled off such a blockbuster.

For now, all fans can cling to is a simple phone gesture. But considering their team recorded the second-fewest number of sacks in the league last season, that means quite a bit to them.