The 2024-25 season figures to be a huge one for the Los Angeles Lakers. There is always a sense of urgency when it comes to building a contending team under the bright lights of Hollywood, but the pressure is even greater with LeBron James' days as an elite player being numbered, what with him being two months shy of turning 40 years of age. But the 2024 offseason, interestingly enough, has been one of patience for the Lakers, as they brought back mostly the same roster that they ended last season with.

With new head coach JJ Redick at the helm, the Lakers are looking forward to some internal improvements. The vibes under Darvin Ham last season were not immaculate to say the least, and perhaps with Redick at the helm, the Lakers can maximize the personnel they have at their disposal.

But in the event that the Lakers end up falling to the middle of the pack in a loaded Western Conference, major changes could be in play. In fact, per ClutchPoints Senior Lakers insider Anthony Irwin, trade talks between LA and the Chicago Bulls involving Zach LaVine “will almost assuredly pick up back this year”, especially with LaVine looking to have put his injury woes in the rearview mirror.

The problems that come with trading for LaVine remain. His contract remains very burdensome; he will be making an average of around $46 million for the next three seasons, assuming that he picks up his player option (he will). If the Lakers do acquire him, it's to signal that they view LaVine as the missing piece that allows them to get over the hump. But can LaVine be that guy?

LaVine can score and shoot the basketball with the best of them. Excluding his injury-riddled 2023-24 season, he's averaging 24.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.6 assists on 47/39/84 splits as a member of the Bulls, and his skillset should scale down well in a smaller role. On the offensive end, LaVine is a definite upgrade over D'Angelo Russell or Austin Reaves.

However, LaVine's defense is a question mark. The Lakers will also have to trade away a few of their key role players (Reaves, Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt) to acquire LaVine and his huge salary. Will gutting the team's depth be worth the risk of bringing LaVine in? These are questions the Lakers brass will have to answer moving forward.

Assessing the Lakers' other trade options

In case the Lakers decide against trading for Zach LaVine, they can always explore other options in the trade market. Irwin's sources noted they can set their sights towards acquiring the likes of Kyle Kuzma, Cam Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith, Walker Kessler, and Bruce Brown — players that will require fewer salary-matching pieces.

Kuzma was heavily involved in trade talks last season (including one that could have sent him to Dallas), and with the Wizards being terrible, he figures to be available once again. He is the best player of the bunch that was mentioned above, and it would be a warm homecoming for him if the Lakers do end up deciding to trade for him.