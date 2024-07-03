The NBA trade market is heating up, and the Brooklyn Nets are at the center of the rumor mill. After embracing a full rebuild by sending Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks, the Nets have several veterans who could be on the move, namely Cam Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith. The Los Angeles Lakers are among the teams who could benefit from Brooklyn's impending fire sale.

Los Angeles has been discussing deals with Brooklyn in the past few days, according to the Athletic's Jovan Buha. After striking out in the Klay Thompson sweepstakes, general manager Rob Pelinka is running out of options to upgrade the roster around LeBron James and Anthony Davis. With James entering his age 40 season, the GM has signaled a willingness to part with one or both of his tradable first-round picks (2029, 2031).

“If the right deal comes and we have to put in draft picks, we will,” Pelinka said. “We'll continue to pursue upgrades to our roster.”

Is Cam Johnson a fit for the Lakers?

While Johnson underwhelmed last season while battling injuries, his blend of size and shooting fills a need for a Lakers team that ranked 24th in made threes in 2023-24. The 6-foot-8 forward has shot 41 percent from distance on six attempts per game over his last three seasons. Those numbers are consistent across 38 playoff appearances, with Johnson shooting 41.6 percent on 4.2 attempts per game.

The 28-year-old's three-and-D services are expected to garner interest from several teams outside the Lakers, including the Cleveland Cavaliers, Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers, Toronto Raptors, and Orlando Magic. Although Johnson is owed $68.8 million over the next three seasons, his contract is descending. With the salary cap set to rise due to a new media rights deal, his cap hit will be just over 13 percent in the final two years, a reasonable number for a starting-caliber player.

Will the Nets finally trade Dorian Finney-Smith?

Finney-Smith is another option for teams seeking wing upgrades, and he may be the most likely Net to be traded in the coming weeks. The 30-year-old has a $15.4 million player option in 2025-26, allowing him to become an unrestricted free agent and seek a long-term deal next summer. After rejecting offers for the forward at the last two trade deadlines, Brooklyn is running out of time to cash in on his value.

While Finney-Smith is not the same caliber shooter as Johnson, his defensive versatility is a weapon in any scheme. At 6-foot-7, 220 lbs, the eight-year veteran can switch on the perimeter or bang down low against centers. Like Johnson, he has plenty of playoff experience, starting 35 games with the Mavericks. He's posted his best offensive numbers in the postseason, shooting 41.7 percent from three on 5.7 attempts per game.

The Lakers have shown interest in Finney-Smith dating back to the 2023 trade deadline. After pairing Paul George with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, the Philadelphia 76ers are also interested in the veteran, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. Philadelphia has a 2028 first-round pick and a 2029 first-round pick swap from the Clippers to dangle in negotiations.

General manager Daryl Morey has other options if he wants to retain those picks to use in different deals. He could amend the top-eight protection on the 76ers' 2027 first-round pick owed to Brooklyn as part of the James Harden-Ben Simmons trade.

The Nets' fire sale may not stop at Johnson and Finney-Smith. Bojan Bogdanovic and Dennis Schroder are veterans on expiring contracts who could help a playoff team. Expect plenty of action from Brooklyn this summer as the team looks to accumulate assets and maximize its chances of landing the top selection in next year's draft.