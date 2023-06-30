The Brooklyn Nets have been faced with a tall task ahead of NBA free agency. One of the most important players on their roster, Cam Johnson, is set to become a free agent within the next 24 hours and the 6-foot-8 power forward is expected to garner significant interest from opposing teams in the coming days. The Nets will do what they can to keep Johnson in Brooklyn, which could also mean having to part ways with the likes of Spencer Dinwiddie.

Johnson will command a contract that is worth much more than the $5.9 million he earned this past season. In order for the Nets to open up enough cap space to table a significant offer for Johnson, they will need to shed salary elsewhere. The good news for Dinwiddie is that it doesn't seem like he's going to end up being the sacrificial lamb. His other Nets teammates, however, might not be as lucky.

This report comes via Nets insider Brian Lewis of the New York Post:

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Sources told The Post that they’re unlikely to trade Spencer Dinwiddie to shed salary, but they could move Royce O’Neale or Dorian Finney-Smith, both of whom have garnered first-round pick offers,” Lewis wrote.

Spencer Dinwiddie seems primed to spend at least one more year with the Nets following his mid-season move from the Dallas Mavericks as part of the Kyrie Irving blockbuster trade. Royce O'Neale and Dorian Finney-Smith appear to be on their way out, though, with Brooklyn treating Cam Johnson as priority No. 1.