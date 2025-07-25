Cam Thomas' future has been a frequent point of speculation amidst the Brooklyn Nets' busy offseason. The 23-year-old restricted free agent remains without a new contract nearly a month into free agency.

Despite that, a Nets coach insists that the team remains high on the guard's skill set.

“We love Cam. We think he’s one of the best scoring guards in the league, and an underrated playmaker,” the anonymous coach told Spotrac's Keith Smith. “We’ll see what happens, but our feelings about Cam as a player and person have never wavered. We love him.”

Thomas emerged as the Nets' leading scorer during the last two seasons, averaging 22.9 points on 44/36/86 shooting splits over 91 appearances. However, concerns about his playmaking and defense have raised questions about whether he's worth a significant long-term commitment.

Cam Thomas, Nets remain entrenched in contract negotiations late in free agency

In addition to concerns about Thomas' skill set, the NBA's cap landscape has significantly limited his market. The Nets are the league's only team with significant cap space.

Opposing teams seeking to extend an offer sheet to Thomas are limited to the $14.1 million non-taxpayer mid-level exception. However, no team has emerged as a serious suitor up to this point, and the Nets reserve the right to match any offer.

Thomas is reportedly seeking a contract approaching $30 million annually. However, the Nets' offer has not come anywhere near that. According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, Brooklyn has not offered a deal exceeding two years, $28 million with a team option in the second year.

Given his limited leverage, it's difficult to envision Thomas finding a better deal elsewhere. If he is not keen on accepting Brooklyn's proposal, he can sign his one-year, $6 million qualifying offer and become an unrestricted free agent next summer. In such a scenario, Thomas will have veto rights on any trade during the coming season.