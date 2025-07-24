Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving hopped on his Twitch channel on Tuesday and opened up about different topics, including his controversial stint with the Brooklyn Nets. The team had high hopes after forming the starry trio of Irving, Kevin Durant, and James Harden, but in the end, the high-profile experiment did not work.

Riddled by injuries, Irving only played 143 games in his four seasons in Brooklyn. His tenure was also marred by his refusal to get vaccinated during the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced the Nets to shelve him.

The Mavericks guard has publicly spoken about his displeasure with the Nets in the past. He, however, clarified that playing with Durant was something he never took for granted.

“The ‘7/11' duo of me and (Kevin Durant) will never be topped in terms of being on the court with somebody that special, right? So let me get that disclaimer, alright? I've played with a lot of great players, but playing with KD, he's one of the best of all-time,” said the 33-year-old Irving.

"The 7/11 duo of me and [Kevin Durant] will never be topped in terms of being on the court with somebody that special… I've played with a lot of great players… He's one of the best of all-time." — Kyrie Irving 🗣️ (via @KyrieIrving/ Twitch)pic.twitter.com/rs4bCs1sIz — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

Irving and Durant developed a close relationship during their stint on Team USA. They signed with the Nets in the offseason in 2019, forming a high-scoring tandem, which was nicknamed “7/11” in reference to their jersey numbers. They, however, found little success. Irving confirmed that Durant pushed out Steve Nash as coach.

In 2023, Irving requested a trade from Brooklyn. Along with Markieff Morris, he was shipped to the Mavericks in a midseason deal in exchange for Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, and three future draft picks. The Nets also traded Durant to the Phoenix Suns in a massive deal involving 10 players, including future draft assets.

The nine-time All-Star quickly found a home in Dallas, rediscovering the joy that made him one of the most electrifying players in league history. In 2024, in his first full season with the Mavericks, he helped them reach the NBA Finals.

Irving is recovering from an ACL injury, which will sideline him for the foreseeable future. Early this month, he re-signed with the Mavericks on a three-year extension.