The Brooklyn Nets traded Cam Johnson to the Denver Nuggets in exchange for Michael Porter Jr. this offseason. However, it's not the first time Johnson was dealt via trade, as he was originally traded to Brooklyn from the Phoenix Suns. Johnson revealed that he learned about that deal the hard way.

During a guest appearance on “The Young Man and the Three” podcast, the 29-year-old forward revealed that he learned about the trade from his brother, who called him about it. Cam Johnson didn't believe it, as the call came in at 1:30 in the morning.

“That's what happened when I got traded from Phoenix to Brooklyn,” said Cam Johnson. “It was my little brother that called me. And then my Dad, and then my girlfriend at the time was like ‘oh my God!… Because I wasn't on Twitter, like I didn't have Twitter. So, it was just like, I didn't hear about it. Until they called me and said, ‘You got traded.' I'm like, ‘Are ya'll joking? It's 1:30 in the morning.”

This isn't the first time we've heard stories of pro athletes being surprised by a trade announcement. Numerous players have claimed they learned of the trade on social media or by watching ESPN, well before the organization informs them about it.

At the very least, it doesn't appear that Cam Johnson was surprised by the trade that sent him to Denver. So, the Nets likely let him know ahead of time that he would be playing alongside Nikola Jokic in Denver.

As for the Nets, the franchise hopes to improve upon a disappointing season after finishing with a 26-56 record and ultimately missing out on the playoffs. The club is preparing for a long rebuild after picking five rookies in the 2025 NBA Draft. Guard Egor Demin has the most expectations, as the front office selected him with the No. 8 overall pick.