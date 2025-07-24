It seems like Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. is already enjoying his new surroundings following his trade from the Denver Nuggets. After spending his entire seven-year career with the Nuggets, who drafted him 14th overall in the 2018 NBA Draft, Porter Jr. looks forward to his new challenge with the Nets. In a role he expects will take his game to new heights in Brooklyn, and it's already off to a good start, according to MPJ.

Porter Jr. appreciated the fact that his new practice facility has dual basketball courts, whereas the Nuggets do not, according to the seven-year veteran.

“I'm just glad y'all got two courts, man. Because over there [in Denver] we had the one court.”

Porter Jr. has endured many setbacks due to injuries throughout his career, including a sprained left shoulder that hindered his performance in last year's playoffs. For some, a healthy Porter Jr. could have altered a nail-biting seven-game series against the champion Oklahoma City Thunder.

However, Porter Jr.'s confident in his capabilities, and that being in a situation where he's considered one of the top options on offense will give him the opportunity to prove himself, whereas playing alongside three-time MVP All-Star Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, wasn't the case in Denver.

Michael Porter Jr. reveals plan to break through after Nets trade

Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. has a lot to prove after his trade from the Nuggets. Porter Jr., 27, reminded everyone he hasn't entered his prime yet and sees his trade to the Nets as an ideal opportunity to reach his full potential.

Porter Jr. spoke on expanding his game next season, per The Athletic's Erik Slater.

“When you've got a good team like [the Nuggets], and you've got so many guys who are capable on the floor together, there's gonna be guys that sacrifice,” Porter Jr. said. “That's the nature of when you're on a championship team, and that happens throughout the league. But I just think for me, you know, I averaged 21 [points] one year. Last year, I was around 18 as the third option. I just feel like I have more in my tank still.

“I don't feel like I've reached my peak, and I'm excited to grow my game, expand my game, explore my game, and see what I could do,” Porter Jr. concluded.

Porter Jr. is looking forward to his fresh start with the Nets next season.