Lonnie Walker IV is taking his talents back overseas after a brief stint with the Philadelphia 76ers to close last season. The 26-year-old shooting guard is signing with Maccabi Tel Aviv of the Euroleague on a three-year, $10 million contract, according to BasketNews' Donatas Urbonas. Walker's new deal makes him one of the highest-paid players in Europe.

Walker, the No. 18 pick in the 2018 draft, has struggled to find a long-term NBA home following the conclusion of his rookie contract with the San Antonio Spurs.

Lonnie Walker IV signs lucrative Euroleague contract after 76ers stint

Philadelphia 76ers guard Lonnie Walker IV (16) controls the ball against the Chicago Bulls in the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center.
Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

The Pennsylvania native spent the 2022-23 season with the Los Angeles Lakers and the 2023-24 campaign with the Brooklyn Nets. He showed flashes of scoring brilliance at both stops.

Lonnie Walker averaged 10.6 points on 54 percent shooting from the field and 39 percent from three during the Lakers' 2023 second-round series against the Golden State Warriors. That included a 15-point fourth-quarter performance in Game 4 to give Los Angeles a 3-1 series lead. He averaged 9.7 points on 42/38/76 shooting splits during his lone season with the Nets.

However, he received little interest in 2024 free agency, forcing him to accept an Exhibit 10 contract with the Boston Celtics, who later waived him. Walker then signed with Žalgiris Kaunas in the Lithuanian Basketball League. He parted ways with the team in February to sign with the 76ers.

Walker averaged 12.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists on 42/35/80 shooting splits over 20 appearances (seven starts) with Philadelphia.

The NBA's lack of interest in Walker, who has never been known for his defense, is yet another example of the league trending away from score-first guards in complementary roles. Colin Sexton, Norman Powell and Anfernee Simons had little to no value on the trade market this summer. Meanwhile, Cam Thomas remains unsigned in free agency, while Jordan Clarkson signed with the Knicks on a minimum deal.

