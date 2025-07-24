In a survey of 20 anonymous NBA executive and scouts, Brooklyn Nets' Egor Demin, the eighth overall pick in this year's draft, received the most votes for prospect with the biggest reach. Portland Blazers' No. 16 overall pick, Yang Hansen, came in second, losing 7-4 in votes. Demin showcased his offensive versatility in Summer League as a facilitator and an off-the-ball scorer. It seemingly left a lasting impression.

Demin, who was drafted with the expectations of becoming a main distributor for the Nets, also played off the ball in Las Vegas, giving him the slight edge in comparison to Blazers' Yang, per ESPN's Jeremy Woo.

“Even if you believe in [Demin] as a starting NBA point guard — and I don't — it seems like he would've been gettable at the end of the lottery, or even later,” one Eastern Conference executive said.

While Hansen, who was projected to be an early second-round pick, was taken early by the Blazers with hopes of him reaching a high ceiling.

“I like [Yang] — just didn't see it coming, with him going right outside of the lottery,” another Eastern Conference executive said.

Yang Hansen also had an impressive showing at Summer League, including his playmaking abilities and offensive skillset. He averaged 10.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.8 assists in three games.

Coach reveals reason for Egor Demin's role change for Nets

The Nets' Egor Demin is one of five first-round picks that showcased their skillsets at Summer League in Las Vegas. Shooting was undoubtedly a priority, as it is for many team in today's NBA, and the Nets selected a few of the better shooters in this year's draft class. While Demin displayed his facilitating abilities, he also demonstrated his range.

Demin's three-point shooting came naturally in the flow of the offense, according to Nets Summer League head coach Steve Hetzel.

“I would say it's more how it played out [than anything we planned],” Hetzel said. “The physicality of these players he's going up against, some guys have been out of college for a while now. Their bodies are fully developed, and the physicality is something that he's going to have to get used to. We saw the same things in his days at BYU in his ability to play pick-and-roll, and he'll get there. But right now, he's got to focus on the weight room, getting stronger, being able to hold off his defender, and then be able to play in the play-and-roll.”

In his first three outings, Demin shot 40.0 percent from three on 7.5 attempts per game.