The NBA offseason is in full swing baby! Already, we've had a couple of blockbuster trades, such as Bradley Beal heading to the Phoenix Suns. However, the more exciting trades happen under the radar. Solid role players start to be shopped for other players in the name of improving their rosters. The New Orleans Pelicans are one such team, as they're looking to build a good foundation around their core. According to Jake Fischer, they've called the Cleveland Cavaliers about a potential replacement for Jonas Valanciunas in Jarrett Allen.

“Now the Spurs will have to turn to other targets, perhaps someone like Pelicans center Jonas Valančiūnas, as New Orleans and San Antonio recently did business on offloading Devonte’ Graham’s contract, and the Pelicans, sources said, have since made Valanciunas available in search of more mobile, rim-protecting big men. New Orleans made one call, sources said, to Cleveland about obtaining Jarrett Allen. ”

Valanciunas is one of the more underrated big men in the league. Initially pegged as a bruiser under the paint, the Pelicans center added three-point shooting to his deep offensive arsenal. His scoring has helped New Orleans win many games before. However, for all of his strengths on offense, his defense is a different story. He's not bad, but he doesn't provide backline defensive help for a team that badly needs a shot blocker.

Allen would be an interesting player for the Pelicans. He is essentially the complete opposite of Valanciunas: a mobile rim-protector that provides most of his value on defense. Concerns about his fit with Zion Williamson exist: both players aren't exactly known to be shooters, and Allen's presence will clog up Willamason's workspace in the paint. Still, it's probably worth a shot.