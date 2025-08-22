After the New Orleans Pelicans signed Jaden Springer to the final spot on their 15-man roster, they could be on the verge of moving Trey Murphy III amid reported interest from the Golden State Warriors and the San Antonio Spurs. Coming off the first 20+ point season of his four-year career with the Pelicans, Murphy III blossomed into an efficient scorer in 2024-25. He averaged 21.2 points on 45.4% shooting, 5.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.1 steals per game.

Ahead of next season, Murphy III has piqued the Warriors and Spurs' interest, according to The Stein Line's NBA insider, Jake Fischer.

“Sources say that the Warriors have a strong affinity for Murphy and have made outreach to New Orleans as recently as this summer,” Fischer reported. “Yet sources say that the Pelicans, to be clear, have batted away calls for the 25-year-old, valuing him highly. The two-way forward will be playing on a contract in 2025-26 — at precisely $25 million — as desirable as his talent. Another team known to have registered trade interest in Murphy, sources say, is San Antonio.”

After inking a four-year, $112 million extension, Pelicans' Trey Murphy III proved he was worth the investement last season, when his scoring spiked from 14.8 points on 44.3% shooting to 21.2 points on a 45.4% clip the following season. The 2021's 17th overall pick. He's also improved his defense while connecting on 36.1% three-point shooting, which is the kind of combination the Warriors and Spurs would appreciate in their respective backcourt.

Dejounte Murray dunking ahead of 2025-26 campaign

Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray warms up before a game against the Dallas Mavericks at Smoothie King Center
Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

After the Pelicans signed Jaden Springer, their starting guard Dejounte Murray posted a video of himself dunking on social media. Murray, one of the many NBA players to suffer a torn Achilles in 2024-25, showcased his progress nearly seven months after he suffered the injury on January 31 against the Celtics.

Article Continues Below

Murray posted the clip of his dunk on his X, formerly Twitter.

“6 MONTHS AND THIS SH*T FEEL LIGHT!!!,” Murray said. “I Catch Back Up With Y’all In A Few!!!”

Murray, who was traded from the Hawks ahead of the 2024-25 campaign, was looking forward to a fresh start with the Pelicans. Seeing him go above the rim months before training camp is an encouraging sign for Pelicans fans. Still, the front office acquired some insurance in signing Springer to a non-guaranteed deal.

Springer appeared in a total of 17 games, including two starts, for the Jazz at a little over 13 minutes per game. He averaged 3.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists with splits of 41.1 percent shooting from the field and 70.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

More Pelicans News
Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray warms up before a game against the Dallas Mavericks at Smoothie King Center
Pelicans’ Dejounte Murray already dunking 6 months after surgeryDavid Yapkowitz ·
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) looks on during the second quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center.
Zion Williamson’s newest Pelcians’ teammate is Jaden McDaniels’ brotherMalik Brown ·
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) reacts to a play against the Utah Jazz during the second half at Delta Center.
Zion Williamson summer photo has fans thinking Pelicans are ‘cooked’Zachary Draves ·
Elfrid Payton, keion brooks jr, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl in Pelicans jersey with a big question mark.
3 way-too-early New Orleans Pelicans trade candidates in 2025-26 seasonRohan Brahmbhatt ·
Washington Huskies head coach Mike Hopkins signals during a game against the USC Trojans during the second half at T-Mobile Arena.
New Orleans Pelicans makes successful move on former Suns assetMiguel La Torre ·
Derik Queen in the Pelicans jersey with a big question mark.
1 move New Orleans Pelicans should’ve made in 2025 NBA offseasonRohan Brahmbhatt ·