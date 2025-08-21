The 2024-25 season was mired by injuries for the New Orleans Pelicans. Several key players missed time due to injuries, and the team opted to move in a different direction following the in-season trade of Brandon Ingram, and offseason trade of CJ McCollum, two of the longest tenured players on the roster. One player who is still with the Pelicans is Dejounte Murray, who recently showed off a video of himself throwing down a dunk as he continues his injury recovery.

6 MONTHS AND THIS SH*T FEEL LIGHT!!! 😁 I Catch Back Up With Y’all In A Few!!! 😤😈 #DM5🖤 pic.twitter.com/PuThC0u386 — Dejounte Murray (@DejounteMurray) August 20, 2025

The video was accompanied by the caption, “6 MONTHS AND THIS S**T FEEL LIGHT!!! I Catch Back Up With Y’all In A Few.”

In his first season with the Pelicans, Dejounte Murray suffered a season-ending Achilles injury back in January, with the dunk being a good sign in his continued recovery. Murray was originally acquired by the Pelicans in an offseason trade with the Atlanta Hawks prior to the start of the 2024-25 season.

Article Continues Below

Prior to Murray suffering the Achilles injury, he had missed 17 games due to a broken hand he sustained after the first game of the season. He made his return to the court on Nov. 27, only to suffer the Achilles injury on Jan. 31 after playing only eight minutes against the Boston Celtics.

Murray’s first season with the Pelicans was limited to only 31 games at a little over 32 minutes per game. He averaged 17.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 2.0 steals with splits of 39.3 percent shooting from the field, 29.9 percent shooting from the three-point line and 82.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Now heading into his eight year in the NBA, Murray was originally selected by the San Antonio Spurs with the No. 29 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft. He played five seasons for the Spurs before being traded to the Atlanta Hawks ahead of the 2022-23 season. He spent two seasons with the Hawks before they shipped him to the Pelicans. During the 2021-22 season, his final with the Spurs, Murray was selected to the All-Star team.