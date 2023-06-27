The Phoenix Suns now have a Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, and apparently, it has other NBA teams concerned. It's not only because of the top-heavy roster of the team though, but also due to its possible implications in the upcoming free agency.

According to the latest rumors, there are talks around the league that veterans who are chasing to win a title could prioritize signing with Phoenix over any other team. While the Suns can't offer a lot of money because over $161 million of their payroll is already tied to their Big 3 and Deandre Ayton, the chance for more playing time and the opportunity to contend for a title could lure several veterans to the Arizona-based franchise.

“There's a concern from other teams that everybody is going to go to Phoenix before anywhere else, because of playing time. A chance to win and playing time,” John Gambadoro said on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM

The Suns could only offer the veteran's minimum to the majority of their roster due to their salary cap situation, per Evan Sidery of Forbes Sports, but it certainly makes sense why other players would be open to that given the massive opportunity in Phoenix.

A one-year deal for the veteran's minimum isn't bad at all for players who want a chance to win the NBA championship while also trying to increase their value.

Phoenix has already been linked with a number of players in recent days, including Derrick Rose, Jabari Parker and Stanley Johnson.

It remains to be seen which player they will be able to sign with all their financial limitations, but with these latest rumors, free agency could be an interesting one for the Suns and their fanbase.