The New Orleans Pelicans have reportedly emerged as a potential trade suitor for Jimmy Butler, according to NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer. With the Miami Heat actively exploring Butler trade scenarios, the Pelicans have entered discussions about a potential swap involving Brandon Ingram.

According to The Stein Line, league sources indicate that after failing to reach an agreement on a contract extension with Ingram — who is on an expiring $36 million deal — the Pelicans decided to engage the Heat directly in trade discussions. Rival teams had reportedly proposed various trade frameworks designed to facilitate Butler’s exit from Miami, but New Orleans took the initiative to explore a direct swap involving Ingram.

Pelicans approach Heat for potential Jimmy Butler-Brandon Ingram trade

The Pelicans’ level of urgency to finalize a deal remains unclear, especially with the February 6 trade deadline rapidly approaching. While Butler has reportedly expressed a desire to join a contender — specifically the Phoenix Suns — New Orleans’ motivation to acquire him appears to be financially driven rather than solely basketball-related.

Despite holding a 12-36 record, the Pelicans are nearing luxury tax territory for the first time in franchise history, currently sitting about $1.5 million over the tax line. Acquiring Butler would require the Pelicans to include multiple lower-salaried players in any transaction or involve additional teams to help facilitate a deal. Potential salary-matching options include Daniel Theis, Javonte Green, or Jeremiah Robinson-Earl.

A Butler trade could offer the Pelicans financial flexibility moving forward. If Butler declines his $52.4 million player option for the 2025-26 season and enters free agency, New Orleans could free up significant cap space while avoiding tax penalties.

Potential implications in a Butler-Ingram trade

For Miami, an Ingram-for-Butler trade would allow the team to remain competitive with a core of Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo, and Ingram. The 27-year-old forward is currently averaging 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game while shooting 46.5% from the field and 37.4% from three-point range across 18 games this season. His offensive versatility and playmaking ability could provide Miami with a strong secondary option alongside Herro.

Butler, meanwhile, remains a productive two-way force despite ongoing trade speculation. The 35-year-old forward is averaging 17 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 54% from the field and 36.1% from beyond the arc. His $48.8 million salary this season, coupled with his player option for next season, has made it challenging for Miami to find the right trade partner.

With less than a week until the trade deadline, the Pelicans’ interest in Butler adds another layer to an already complex situation. While Miami has engaged with multiple teams in trade discussions, New Orleans presents a unique opportunity due to its financial positioning and Ingram’s availability.

Whether a deal materializes remains uncertain, but as the deadline nears, the Heat and Pelicans are now firmly among the most active teams in the trade market.