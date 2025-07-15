Former Golden State Warriors veteran center Kevon Looney's minimal role in 2024-25 ultimately led to his departure. Looney penned a special tribute to Warriors fans in the Players Tribune after signing a two-year, $16 million deal with the New Orleans Pelicans. The 10-year vet revealed his MVP chants at Oracle Arena was his favorite memory. However, Kevon knew by the end of Golden State's playoff run — Game 7 against the Houston Rockets — it was time to move on.

Looney opened up about growing frustrated with his role as a third-string center, per Warriors Plus Minus podcast.

“We're going against Steven Adams. This is what I do. It's like ya'll don't trust me,” Looney said. “They put me in that, at the end of Game 7, while we were out the way at that point. They're not giving me the chance to really let me do what I do. It's like, alright, y'all don't trust me. I thought y'all would trust me.”

Instead, Looney watched Warriors rookie Quinten Post receive playing time in the playoffs. Was that the final straw?

“I guess. I wouldn't say that. Quint is my guy,” Looney said. “But it was anybody but me, it seemed like at this point.”

For Looney, it seemed like all the signs pointed toward his exit from the team. He didn't want to blame the Warriors rookie. However, it was difficult feeling like the odd man out.

“They all seemed the same,” Looney added. “I don't wanna put nobody out there. It wasn't one moment.”

Amid his 10th NBA season, Looney admits feeling like the last guy Warriors head coach Steve Kerr called upon was a role that got stale in 2024-25.

“You get sick of that at some point,” Looney said. “When you prove yourself the first four or five years, at the tenth year it's like, ah you either trust me or you don't.”

Article Continues Below

"We're going against Steven Adams… they're not giving me the chance to really let me do what I do. It's like, alright, y'all don't trust me. I thought y'all would trust me." Kevon Looney on what led to his exit from the Dubs. (via Warriors Plus Minus)pic.twitter.com/rFI2PNwIFP — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

After playing all 10 season with the Warriors, Looney will begin a new chapter with the Pelicans in 2025-26.

The moment Kevon Looney will remember from Warriors tenure

Pelicans center Kevon Looney will never forget Game 2 of the 2022 Western Conference Finals against the Mavericks, which was one of his most unforgettable moments from his tenure with the Warriors. He couldn't believe Warriors fans were chanting “MVP” amid his most memorable performance.

“Is Steph about to check into the game? What’s going on? I definitely didn’t think it was for me. Like, seriously, that’s the kind of thing I dreamed of as a kid,” Looney said. “It couldn’t be for me. But…. It was!”

Looney helped the Warriors erase a 19-point deficit. He had a career-high 21 points on 10-of-14 shooting, 12 rebounds, and two assists.