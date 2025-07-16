The New Orleans Pelicans are in that weird in-between case where they're neither a no-brainer pick to compete for a playoff spot nor a surefire bet to land in the bottom of the Western Conference standings. They have too much talent to bring up the rear again like they did this past season, but a lot of things have to go right for them to challenge for a spot in the postseason. A lot, of course, will depend on the health of the team and whether or not Zion Williamson can avoid trouble, both on the injury front and off the court.

But for now, Pelicans fans have a lot to look forward to in Las Vegas for the 2025 NBA Summer League. The Pelicans were one of the busiest teams in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft, selecting Jeremiah Fears with their own pick and then controversially trading up for Derik Queen with a trade that required them to give up a coveted asset, the better pick out of the Pelicans and Milwaukee Bucks' selections in 2026. Those two have suited up for the squad in Summer League.

2025 second-round pick Micah Peavy will also get plenty of burn, and so will Antonio Reeves, who finished last season on the Pelicans. One of the best rookies in 2024, Yves Missi, also returns to Vegas.

And thus far, these are the biggest reactions to the Pelicans' first two games in Vegas.

Fans will need to give Jeremiah Fears some time

Being a full-time point guard at the NBA level requires a major transition for young players, and it looks like Jeremiah Fears will be going through the many growing pains those before him also underwent. Fears, the seventh overall pick of the 2025 NBA Draft, is being compared to a legend like Kyrie Irving, but he clearly has a long way to go before he becomes anything close to the player Irving is.

In his first two Summer League games, Fears did show the shot-creation ability, fast pull-up jumpshot, and quickness with the basketball that made him such a highly-touted prospect. He also showed some incredible deceleration ability, able to stop at a time and either change directions or pull-up for a shot.

But being a point guard takes more than flashy ballhandling and lightning speed. It requires striking a balance in managing an offense, prioritizing execution, and also remaining aggressive enough in the scoring department to keep defenders honest. And for Fears, being more efficient with his shot is something that will come with time. Alas, he's a rookie point guard, so Pelicans fans better be prepared to give him grace.

Fears has been rather careless with the ball through the first two Summer League games for the Pelicans — both losses — averaging five turnovers, and his shot has also been off the mark, going 9-33 (27.3 percent) from the field.

There will be plenty of growing pains for the 18-year-old guard out of Oklahoma. But Pelicans fans better not worry. Not every point guard can make an impact right out of the gates like Trae Young, Damian Lillard, or Irving did. Some require time to pan out, like Darius Garland, Jalen Brunson, and even Jamal Murray. Fears definitely has the athletic gifts and shot-making ability; it's all a matter of putting it all together and getting acclimated to the NBA game.

There might be some pressure for Fears to step up from day one amid Dejounte Murray's recovery from a torn Achilles, but the Pelicans have Jordan Poole to at least take the pressure off and allow the 18-year-old to ease into things in the Big Easy.

Yves Missi should be the Pelicans' starting center over Derik Queen

The Pelicans seem to be unconvinced of Missi's potential to be the team's long-term starting center. What else would explain their decision to aggressively pursue Queen or sign Kevon Looney to a two-year, $16 million deal?

Missi had himself a solid rookie season, finding a way to consistently impact the game in his minutes despite the considerable flux the Pelicans were in for the entirety of last season. He averaged 9.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks on 54.7 percent shooting, and he has continued his strong play into Vegas for this year's edition of Summer League.

Missi may not have had a strong shooting game yet this Summer League, but his athleticism, glass-cleaning ability, and defensive work as well as the threat he poses in the pick and roll should make him the preferred option to Queen, who has played as a four in their first two games in Vegas.

Queen, meanwhile, has flashed an all-around game that could, one day, allow him to surpass Missi on the depth chart. But he is a more ground-bound player than Missi is, and he seems to be doing too much offensively if his turnover numbers are any indication.

Queen will have to rein it in and let the game come to him more often. This is something he'll learn the deeper he gets into his rookie year. But for now, Missi has to be the undisputed choice.

Micah Peavy has all the makings of someone who'll have a long NBA career

It is only one game in Vegas, but Peavy has already displayed some qualities that could lead some to believe that a long NBA career is ahead of him. Players who know their roles, buy in completely to the coach's system, and don't try to do too much tend to be beloved by NBA teams, and Peavy, thus far, is showing what he can do as a potential rotation fixture for years to come.

He has the size of a prototypical NBA wing, and as an older rookie (he turns 24 years of age tomorrow), he appears ready to contribute from day one. He's an active presence in the passing lanes as well, nabbing two thefts in his Summer League debut, and he shot an efficient 5-9 from the field while hauling in seven rebounds — impressive for someone listed as a shooting guard.

A role player that can defend, hit open shots, and help clean up on the glass is someone NBA teams covet, and so far, Peavy looks like the real deal for the Pelicans.