The New Orleans Pelicans are going through it, which means all offers are on the table for their veteran group, which includes CJ McCollum. ClutchPoints' insider Brett Siegel broke down how the Pelicans could begin trade talks surrounding McCollum.

With the season lost, the Pelicans' priority is to move below the tax line and regroup to fix the holes on this roster during the offseason,” Siegel said. “Although there is no urgency to move McCollum since he has one year left on his contract, the Pelicans have expressed a level of openness with teams around the league to discuss McCollum's future, sources said.

“The veteran guard is making $33.3 million this season and sees his contract value decrease by about $2.67 million next season. Whether or not a market exists for the 33-year-old is an unknown leading up to the trade deadline.” McCollum is a productive player and is averaging 21.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.1 assists.

While they post an abhorrent 5-29 record, the Pelicans dealt with a barrage of injuries to all players. Even McCollum himself was injured at one point in the season. Plus, New Orleans has a young core that they're planning on keeping. There might be a lot of value for McCollum if they choose to move on from him.

What could the Pelicans get for trading CJ McCollum?

It's tough to say because those conversations are just beginning. However, plenty of contending teams could use a player like him. For instance, the Minnesota Timberwolves could use him. He would take pressure off of Anthony Edwards and be a win-now player. Although the Minnesota star is only 23 years old, he's shown a rising potential already.

Plus, McCollum's veteran leadership could be a huge addition for any young teams. Even though the Houston Rockets are a younger team, they could use someone like the Pelicans guard. He'll maintain and establish a professional demeanor. With young players like Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun, he could keep teaching them to be pros.

No matter what, teams will come knocking for McCollum. Although he has a high salary, there's a ton of upside. However, New Orleans might counter any offer with an acting price of either another young player or draft picks. Luckily, there's plenty of time and unfortunately, the Pelicans season might already be done.

If that's the case, the trade calls will likely begin sooner rather than latter. Who knows, there might be more suitors for McCollum than originally anticipated.